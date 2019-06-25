Charles Monroe Amerson, Jr. COLUMBIA Charles Monroe Amerson, Jr., 53, of Columbia, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, on April 17, 1966, he was a son of Charles Monroe Amerson, Sr. and Mary Jane Hudson Amerson. Charles served in the US Navy during the Grenada Conflict. Following his service to the United States, Charles went on to work as a Carpenter for Turner Thomas Construction. He loved to spend time with his family, be around animals and to watch movies. In addition to his parents, survivors include his daughter, Ariel Amerson; grandson, Hunter Matthew Amerson; sister, Sandra Jane Renew; niece, Kimberly Michelle Renew; great-niece, Dakota Frances Renew; as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews. The memorial service for Mr. Amerson will be held 6 o'clock, Tuesday, June 25th, at Shives Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 5202 Colonial Drive, Columbia. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on June 25, 2019