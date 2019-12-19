Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Morant Sr.. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Service 10:00 AM Word of God Church and Ministries 131 Diamond Lane View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Morant, Sr. COLUMBIA - Charles Morant, Sr. was born April 24, 1932, in Sumter, South Carolina to the late Thomas and Ana Morant. After the death of his parents, he was raised by his aunt, Janie McKnight. He married the late Viola G. Morant. In his early age, Charles attended Wesley United Methodist Church, however later in his life he attended Word of God Church and Ministries. He departed this life on Monday, December 16, 2019. Charles attended Booker T. Washington High School in Columbia, South Carolina before enlisting into the United States Army. After serving active duty, Charles reenlisted into the South Carolina Army National Guard. While serving in the National Guard, he was also employed with the civil service at Fort Jackson Motor Pool. Charles retired from both after serving over 30 years. Charles leaves to cherish precious memories, his children, Charles Morant, Jr., Sandra "Gale" Morant, Frank (Shelia) Morant, Cynthia (Bill) Williams, Jacqueline Morant, Shelia (James) Jones, Albert (Iris) Morant, and Alphonso (Vicki) Moten; eighteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and an adopted grandchild, Euquan Knighton; brothers, Thomas (Bessie) Morant, Robert Morant, and Marshall Morant; sister, Yvonne Sanders; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Morant and Barbara Morant; a special niece, Madeline Green; and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends. The homegoing service for Bruce Alan Keith will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, 10:00 AM at Word of God Church and Ministries, 131 Diamond Lane with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

