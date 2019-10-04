Dr. Charles Phillip Gause

Dr. Charles Phillip Gause COLUMBIA Funeral services for Dr. Charles Phillip Gause will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m., at the Eau Claire Baptist Church, with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and a family visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his father, Deacon Walter T. Gause, Sr; brothers, Walter T. Gause, Jr. and Jamaurie B. Gause; sister, Celeste R. Gause; aunts; uncles; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Oct. 4, 2019
