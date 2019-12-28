Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Phillips Powell. View Sign Service Information Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home 4645 Hardscrabble Road Columbia , SC 29229 (803)-788-3334 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Phillips Powell BLYTHEWOOD - Charles Phillips Powell, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on March 28, 1928, he was the son of the late A. Stuart and Margaret Powell. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Marilyn Frank Powell and his brother Stuart Powell. Left to cherish Charles' memory are his three children: Sally Brazil (Tim), Alan Powell (Sue), and Charles Powell (Stephanie); his loving companion, Betty Amick; as well as his eleven grandchildren. Charles earned his Bachelors Degree in Political Science from Colgate University. He served four years in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He dedicated forty years to The KeriteCompany in Seymour, CT. Charles retired as the Vice President of Sales. He was a dedicated member of St. David's Episcopal Church in Columbia, the Columbia Country Club, and the Masonic Lodge in Clifton, NJ. Charles loved his Crickentreeneighborhood, his church family at St. David's, friends throughout the US and traveling around the world. He will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. David's Episcopal Church 605 Polo Rd. Columbia, SC 29223. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Wildewood Downs, The Wellmore Facility and Right at Home Care for all of their care and support. Memorial contributions may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church. Please sign the online guest book at

