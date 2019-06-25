Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Ray Eubank. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Ray Eubank LUGOFF - It is with sadness that we tell you of the passing on June 18, 2019 of Charles Ray Eubank from Lugoff, South Carolina. Ray was born on August 26, 1964 to the late James Eubank and Virginia Fay Ralston in Los Angeles, CA. Ray was a loving husband, uncle, son in law, and a friend to all. He was loved by all that ever had the opportunity of meeting him. Friends from all over knew this gentle honorable man with laughter, an innovative wit and sense of humor. The sly grin when he knew you had gotten his joke. He loved rock and roll music KISS, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Journey, etc. He was married to Misty Eubank for 26 years and was predeceased by his father and mother. He was a faithful brother in the Jehovah Witness in the Elgin, SC congregation. He was an avid skateboarder in his youth in Los Angeles, CA. His neices remember fondly him bringing them "goodies" from Dollar General when they visited and lots of other memorable mischief making. He just returned the day before from vacation in NC with his wife. Misty's first memory of him is, when she was 6 yrs old, playing on the jungle gym and this tall , blond , long hair boy, wearing a yellow tank top , blue jeans, checkers vans, and a puka shell came running towards her , says "hi Misty", and ran off with her heart. Ray fought several bouts of cancer and fought the valiant fight until the end. He died peacefully in his home in his wife's arms. The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Sign the online register at

