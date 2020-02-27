Charles Raymond "Deacon Chuck" DiRusso WEST COLUMBIA - A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Charles Raymond DiRusso, 82, of West Columbia, at 1:30 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210. Father Peter Sousa, SsSR, will recite the Mass. A private interment will follow a parish meal and time of fellowship at the church. The family will greet friends from 6:00 PM 9:00 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the church. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Charles DiRusso passed away February 25, 2020. Born in Newton, Massachusetts, he was a son of the late Raymond Charles DiRusso and Katherine Lane DiRusso. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was constantly involved in serving others. He served as a Deacon at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church for 35 years; Deacon Chuck ministered in prisons, hospitals and shelters. He served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict, and served in the Marine Corps Reserves following active duty. Chuck was a friend to all he met, and he will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. Chuck is survived by his sons, Timothy DiRusso of Columbia, Keith DiRusso (Gina) of West Columbia; daughter, Lynne DiRusso of Montana; grandchildren, Tony DiRusso, Jessica Sloan, Samantha Sloan, Tracie DiRusso; 3 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Eileen Hartley; niece, Michelle Hartley. In addition to his parents, Chuck was predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years, Diana DiRusso; sons, James Andrew DiRusso, Daniel Wayne DiRusso; sister, Lorraine Mitchell. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the Dorn VA Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Medical Center for their exceptional care.
Published in The State on Feb. 27, 2020