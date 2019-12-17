Charles "Richie" Richburg SUMTER - Charles "Richie" Richburg died Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at his home in Sumter. He was born January 7th, 1970 in Sumter, SC to Dorothy J. and Thomas J. Richburg. He is survived in death by his two children Matthew B. Richburg (Amanda) and Caitlyn N. Bourgoin. He has three siblings Kimberly Richburg (sister), Thomas A. Richburg (brother) and Connie Ulmer (sister). He has one grandchild Emma Richburg. Memorial Service will be held at Bible Fellowship Church at 227 Broad St, Sumter, SC 29150 on Thursday, December 19th at 4 p.m. Family will be present at the service for visitation.
Published in The State on Dec. 17, 2019