Charles Robert "Bobby" Russell
1929 - 2020
Charles Robert "Bobby" Russell
September 4, 1929 - November 6, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A funeral service for Charles Robert "Bobby" Russell, 91, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Russell passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Born in Camden on September 4, 1929, he was a son of the late Charles Wallace Russell and Lola Faye Huckabee Lowrance.
Bobby served in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from the University of South Carolina. He owned and operated Specialty Products Advertising Company and retired after many years. He was a charter member of Wildewood Country Club, The Executive Club, long-standing member of the Gamecock Club, as well as an avid golfer.
Surviving are his wife, Charlene Hess Russell; children, Karen Campbell (Bobby), Chuck Russell (Kaye), and Wally Russell; step-children, Kathy Reid, Bobby Hiott (Mitzi) and Laura Mooneyhan (Bill); twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Kay Jordan.
Bobby was predeceased by his first wife, Mazel B. Russell; and his sisters, Judy Murdock and Suzanne Tuck.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
NOV
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
NOV
12
Burial
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
