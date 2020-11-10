Charles Robert "Bobby" Russell
September 4, 1929 - November 6, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A funeral service for Charles Robert "Bobby" Russell, 91, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Russell passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Born in Camden on September 4, 1929, he was a son of the late Charles Wallace Russell and Lola Faye Huckabee Lowrance.
Bobby served in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from the University of South Carolina. He owned and operated Specialty Products Advertising Company and retired after many years. He was a charter member of Wildewood Country Club, The Executive Club, long-standing member of the Gamecock Club, as well as an avid golfer.
Surviving are his wife, Charlene Hess Russell; children, Karen Campbell (Bobby), Chuck Russell (Kaye), and Wally Russell; step-children, Kathy Reid, Bobby Hiott (Mitzi) and Laura Mooneyhan (Bill); twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Kay Jordan.
Bobby was predeceased by his first wife, Mazel B. Russell; and his sisters, Judy Murdock and Suzanne Tuck.
