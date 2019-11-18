Charles 'Chucky' Rogers LEXINGTON - Charles Rogers, 'Chucky', 94, went to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 15th, 2019. Born July 1, 1925 in Columbia, he was the eldest son of Lloyd Arthur and Ann Summers Rogers. After completing high school in 1943, he was drafted into the US Navy where he served in World War II. Charles worked in the Naval Air Force and then the Bureau of Naval Personnel in Washington, DC. While in the Navy he was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, as well as the American Campaign medal. He was discharged with honors in 1946 and then attended the University of South Carolina before being hired by the E.I. DuPont Company in Camden, SC in 1950. He retired from E.I. DuPont in 1984 after 34 years of employment. Chuck was an avid family man and loved being surrounded by his grandchildren. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his wonderful friends at the SC Farmers Market. Chuck could set up a fantastic tailgate at the South Carolina football games and made many friends along the way. Charles is survived by his wife, Sharon McMillan Rogers and two daughters, Dr. Kristi Rogers Collins of Saluda and Dr. Kathi Rogers Sample (Chris) of Lexington. He had 4 grandchildren who loved him dearly; Grant Collins, Grace Collins, Carter Collins and Kannon Sample. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 20th at Barr Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with Dr. Rus Stilwell officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Charles will be buried at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 2:00pm the same day. Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church at 1000 B Avenue, West Columbia. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Nov. 18, 2019