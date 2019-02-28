Charles "Squirrel" Baruch Smith, III COLUMBIA - Charles "Squirrel" Baruch Smith, III (born October 3rd, 1946) of Columbia, SC traded his cowboy spurs for angel wings on February 21st, 2019. Charles was a longtime resident of Rosewood, where he often enjoyed spending time at the local Hardee's or riding around with his beloved pup, Cici. He acquired many names over the years: C.B., Charlie, Cowboy, Mayor of Three Rivers, and Squirrel. From his days as a student at Dentsville High School to his precious moments spent at the river, he opted for the "glass half full" approach to life. He was a loyal and dear friend to all who knew him. Charles is survived by his mother, Audrey Ginn Smith Brown, his brother, David Ginn Smith, Sr., his nephew, David Ginn Smith, Jr., and his niece, Rebecca McCoy Smith. He was predeceased by his father, Charles Baruch Smith, Jr. A memorial service is being planned for Charles at the river for Sunday, March 31st at 11 AM. Please join the official Facebook group, "In Loving Memory of Charles "Squirrel" Smith, The Mayor of the River", for more details regarding this celebration of life.
Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2019