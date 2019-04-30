Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Alvin Smith "Bub" SWANSEA - Charles Alvin "Bub" Smith, 86, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born November 20, 1932 to the late Alvin A. Smith and Grace Fallaw Smith. He was predeceased by his stepmother, Lottie Smith. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a truck driver for over 40 years for Johnson Motor Lines, Carolina Freight and retired from Food Lion in 1998. He was also an avid deer hunter who spent many happy days in Bamberg, SC. He is survived by a son, Tony Smith (Margie) and three daughters, Tammy Caudill, Traci Rish (Allen) and Sherri Miller. He is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Harsey (Ernest), a brother, Larry Smith, and sister in law, Shirley Smith. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Austin Caudill, Ryan Smith (Kristen), Lauren Rish, Michael Rish, Erin Taylor (Kyle), Adriane Miller and great granddaughter, Elizabeth Reddick. He was predeceased by a sister, Jackie Shealy (McRae) and a brother Archie Smith. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 30th, at 3:00pm at Swansea First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Healing Species, 496 Farnum Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

