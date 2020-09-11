1/
Charles Steve Riddle
Charles Steve Riddle FAIRFIELD - A graveside funeral service for Charles Steve Riddle, 71, of Jenkinsville, SC, will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens, Elgin, SC. Rev. Walter Parham will officiate. Steve was known to many as a hard worker and dedicated employee to the VC Summer nuclear plant for forty years. He completed his final outage in 2020 at the age of seventy-one years old. He met many great people during his career Steve died Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Pickens, SC, he was the son of the late Charles and Hattie Christine Bolding. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Riddle of Chappells, SC; daughter, Jessica Darlene Riddle (Donald Day, Jr.) of Lugoff; step-daughter, Tiffany Graddick (Stephen Williams) of Abbeville; eight grandchildren; two great-grandsons; three brothers; and three sisters. Steve is also survived by a special friend that he considered a son, Kim Roberts of Columbia, SC. In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his daughters Debbie Ann Ellis and Tammy Louise Riddle. Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Riddle family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.

Published in The State on Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kornegay Funeral Home - Lugoff-Elgin Chapel
1139 Jefferson Davis Highway (US Highway 1 South)
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 438-3419
