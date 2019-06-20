Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Trevanthan Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Trevathan Brown WEST COLUMBIA - Charles Trevathan Brown, 68 passed away Thursday, June 13th 2019. Charlie was born May 18, 1951 to the late Frank A. and Cara Trevathan Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Frank M. Brown. Charlie was an independent entrepreneur that began his career with Columbia Air-o-Blind Company expanding to build warehouse and shopping center facilities that helped small business owners succeed. A phenomenal business man, Charlie was known for his tenacity and ability to succeed despite all odds, helping any and every one he encountered to do the same. Visitation will start at 1pm on Friday, June 21st with the services immediately following at 2pm at Washington Street United Methodist Church, 1401 Washington St. Columbia, SC. A graveside service will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Columbia. In place of flowers, memorials can be made to Epworth Children's Home. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

