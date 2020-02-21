Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Victor Privette Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Charles Victor Privette, Jr. PENDLETON/CENTRAL - Charles Victor Privette, Jr., 78, of Pendleton/Central, died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Mr. Privette was born October 29, 1941, in Bishopville, SC, the son of the late Charles Victor Privette, Sr. and Ila Ruth Privette. He is survived by his wife, Arlene; daughter, Margaret Meece (Troy) of Anderson and son, Charles, III (Becca) of Pendleton; two grandchildren, Abigail Privette and Shawn Privette, both of Pendleton; stepgrandson Justin Meece (Rebeca) of San Antonio, Texas; sisters Dixie Jenkinson of Columbia and Jane Ellsworth (Gerold) of Timmonsville. Mr. Privette graduated from Bishopville High School and received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Agricultural Engineering from Clemson University. He was employed by the Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service where he was instrumental in the development of irrigation for farming throughout South Carolina. Prior to joining Clemson University, he served his Country in the US Army as a Second Lieutenant in Alaska where he remained with the Corps of Engineers after discharge. While with the Corps, he helped rebuild roads and bridges after the Great Alaskan Earthquake that hit Anchorage in 1964. Mr. Privette was a devoted member of Pendleton United Methodist Church where he was actively involved in numerous activities, including Methodist Men, Trustees, and Treasurer for many years. He served as President of the Highway 88 Water Company for over twenty-five years. He was a member of the Gideons International. Funeral services will be 3:30 PM, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Pendleton United Methodist Church with Rev. Mel Arant officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:15 PM, Sunday prior to the service in the Palmer Social Hall at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Building Fund at Pendleton United Methodist Church, PO Box 646, Pendleton, SC 29670. Visit RobinsonFuneral-Homes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons. Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

