Charles "Charlie" W. Haggard PELION - Funeral Service for Charles "Charlie" William Haggard will be conducted 1pm Saturday, 2/15/2020 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Pelion. Burial will follow at 3pm at Corinth Lutheran Church in Saluda County. The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm Friday, 2/14/2020 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church P O Box 144 Pelion, SC 29123 or Newberry College Athletic Fund 2100 College St Newberry, SC 29108. Charlie passed away Wednesday, 2/12/2020 at Lexington Medical Center. He was born on 2/7/1940 in Gadsden, AL to the late Ralph and Lucille Haggard. He is survived by his wife, Jean Haggard; sons, Ralph (Beth) Haggard and Michael (Traci) Haggard; 3 grandchildren, Benjamin, Caroline, and Madison; and 4 siblings, Nancy Carlisle, Roy Mac Haggard, Anita Stoner, and Mike Haggard. He was predeceased by his brother, Sonny Haggard. Online register at Barr-Price.com (803) 532-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 14, 2020