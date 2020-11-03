Charles Wade HallDecember 16, 1940 - October 29, 2020Hoschton, Georgia - Charles Wade Hall, 79, went home to his savior on October 29, 2020, after a short illness. Born on December 16, 1940 in Winnsboro, SC to the late Charles and Hilda Hall.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Georgia Compton Hall. He is also survived by his sons, Scott Oliver Hall and Steve Martin Hall of Atlanta, GA.He is predeceased by his father, Charles Hall and his mother, Hilda Hall; sisters, Louise Liner, Charlene Cooper, Dot Cartee, and Betty Ellenburg.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, 7600 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063 with interment to follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel.Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel is assisting the family.