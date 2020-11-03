1/
Charles Wade Hall
1940 - 2020
Charles Wade Hall
December 16, 1940 - October 29, 2020
Hoschton, Georgia - Charles Wade Hall, 79, went home to his savior on October 29, 2020, after a short illness. Born on December 16, 1940 in Winnsboro, SC to the late Charles and Hilda Hall.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Georgia Compton Hall. He is also survived by his sons, Scott Oliver Hall and Steve Martin Hall of Atlanta, GA.
He is predeceased by his father, Charles Hall and his mother, Hilda Hall; sisters, Louise Liner, Charlene Cooper, Dot Cartee, and Betty Ellenburg.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, 7600 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063 with interment to follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel is assisting the family.
www.caughmanchapin.com


Published in The State on Nov. 3, 2020.
November 2, 2020
Wade was a collegue and a trusted friend. He will be missed but not forgotten. Many great memories of our times together including times with Georgia and the boys! Our sorrow
is with you Grorgia and heavy on our hearts. Best wishes for better days ahead.

Gary Bond & Jackie
Houston TX

Ronald Gary Bond
Friend
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
