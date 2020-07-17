Charles William Love Jr MCCOLL - Charles William Love Jr, 72, of McColl passed away unexpectedly July 15th. Born on May 11, 1948 in Bennettsville, SC, to the late Dr. CW and Dorothy Love of McColl, SC. Charles graduated from McColl High School, attended Wingate University then graduated from Atlanta Career Academy in 1968. Charles and his college buddies at Wingate had a "large time" playing in the band they formed called "The Swinging Gates". Following graduation, Charles worked in his father's dental practice as lab technician. He later enjoyed a successful career in Marlboro County, farming cotton, soybeans, peanuts and raising cattle. Charles served as president of the Dorothy G. and C.W. Love Foundation which supports many charities throughout the state. Charles had a particular love for his hometown of McColl helping to fulfill his father's vision. He was instrumental in establishing the CareSouth Wellness Center, "Smiles For Miles" mobile dental bus, and most recently mobile Covis-19 testing vans. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cathy McInnis Evans, daughters Dottie Love Farfone (Scott) of Charleston SC; Carrie Love McDuffie (Robert) of Bennettsville SC; son Gordon William Love of Tatum, SC; sister Catherine Love Vitale(Anthony) of Chapin, SC; brother Alan Gibson Love of McColl, SC, brother-in-law Dr. George Levkoff of Chapin, SC. Grandchildren, Brooke, Jackson and Rivers Farfone of Charleston, SC. Dylan and Stella Macrito also of Charleston, and his "Little Buddy" Lois Moore of McColl, SC. Charles was preceded in death by his first wife Myrtle Moore and his sister Linda Levkoff. Charles really loved boating, shagging to beach music and shooting sporting clays but loved nothing more than being with good friends. Many remember him as Charlie and how he would always say "Just Be Easy". Charles was a member of the Pine Grove Methodist Church. Graveside services will be held at Roselawn Cemetary in McColl Saturday, July 18th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to CareSouth Carolina Foundation in memory of Charles Love Jr. PO Box 86 McColl SC 29570 ***Due to COVID-19 regulations set forth by the CDC and the government we ask all attendees to abide by the social distancing guidelines. Thank you for your understanding. *** Online condolences may be made @ www.rogersofmccoll.com
