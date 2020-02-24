Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Memorial service 4:00 PM Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chuck" Wooten LEXINGTON Chuck Wooten, 77, loving husband to Lynn and father to son Kevin, passed away at home in Lexington, SC after a long battle with prostate cancer. Chuck was born in Banner Elk, NC on October 4, 1942 to the late Charles A. and Ruth Wooten. The family then made their home in Johnson City, TN. Chuck graduated from Happy Valley High School. He later joined the US Navy and served on Midway Island and in Long Beach, CA. He served on the USS Carronade, IFS and the USS Wexford County, LST. After serving four years he moved to SC and married Lynn. Chuck loved painting and opened his company, Metro Painting Contractors in the early 1970's. He was a Mason, York Rite and 33rd Degree Scottish Rite. He was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church, and former Sunday school teacher. Through mission work he helped build many churches in Lexington County. Chuck loved golf and played at least twice a week with friends. He also loved bass fishing and was a member of Camp Swampy Bassmasters, former member of Mid-Carolina Bassmasters in Lexington, SC and Pigeon Valley Bassmasters in Canton, NC. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruth Wooten. Surviving are his wife, Lynn Fairchild Wooten; son, Kevin Lee Wooten; brothers, John (Dixie) Wooten, Johnson City, TN, Luther Dale (Elaine) Wooten, Chandler, NC, Roy Fairchild (Diane) and Jon Fairchild of Lexington; sisters-in-law, Peggy F. Shull, West Columbia and Martha Fairchild, Columbia as well as several nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the Dorn VA Hospital, Dr. Harold Bennett and Dr. William Babcock as well as all the nurses in the Oncology Department for their dedication and hard work. Thanks for all the caregivers at Crescent Hospice and for all the help they gave to Chuck this past month. Chuck had a very active and productive life. He was very honest, truthful and would help anyone. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. A memorial service will be held at Caughman Harman Funeral Home in Lexington, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. The service will be officiated by Rev. Barry Anderson. Memorials may be made to support.woundedwarriorsproject.org or to a . www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Feb. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

