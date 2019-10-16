Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charley Cecil McDonald. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 1:00 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Service 2:00 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charley Cecil McDonald COLUMBIA Charley Cecil McDonald, 87, of Columbia, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born in McCormick, SC, he was a son of the late Alfred Alexander McDonald and Sudie Holloway McDonald. A graduate of McCormick High School and member of their undefeated State Championship football team, Charley went on to serve more than 40 years in the Army National Guard. He also faithfully served the citizens of South Carolina as a member of the State Highway Patrol for almost 40 years. Following his retirement, he served on the SC Troopers Association Board, the State Retiree Association Board, and the SC Retirement Advisory Board. For many years he was an active member of Maple Street Southern Methodist Church and served the Lord in several capacities there. Charley was a man of deep faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Columbia and recently served on the Encouragers Committee. Charley is survived by his daughters, Susan McDonald Wood (Wallace) of Parksville, SC, and Loretta McDonald Crider (Rick, deceased) of Lancaster, PA; son, Joel Edward McDonald (Suzanne) of Germany; nine grandsons; two great granddaughters and a host of other loving relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Maddox McDonald; an infant son, Michael Alexander McDonald; sisters, Janie Orr Price and Mildred Dickerson; brothers, Alfred McDonald, Jr. and Edward McDonald. The service for Mr. McDonald will be held 2 o'clock Saturday, October 19th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC with The Rev. David H. Lauten of First Presbyterian Church officiating. Following the service, the South Carolina Highway Patrol will render funeral honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 1 o'clock. A private burial with full military honors will be held in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church which provided special love and care for him, First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Mr. McDonald was known across the state for helping and connecting people. If you were a recipient of his help or would like to share memories and or condolences with his family, please do so at

