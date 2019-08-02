Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie F. Creech. View Sign Service Information Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 (803)-266-3434 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Friendship Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Charlie F. Creech, Jr. BARNWELL, SC- Funeral services for Charlie Franklin Creech, Jr., 86, of Barnwell, SC will be held three o'clock p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church with the Reverends Kyle Harding, Bert Baynham and Matt Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from five to seven p.m., Saturday, August 3rd at Folk Funeral Home, Williston, SC. Mr. Creech passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Born in Barnwell County, SC, he was a son of the late Charlie Franklin Creech, Sr. and Lula Hair Creech and was married to the late Barbara Harley Creech. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He retired as a loom technician having worked at Millliken Corporation for 35 years. After his retirement, he worked at Walmart, Reid's, and Bi-Lo Grocery stores. He was U.S. Army veteran having served during peace time in Germany. Survivors include his son Carl Eddie Creech of Denmark, a daughter Kathy (Harry) Bodiford of Williston; a special friend Penny Still; sisters Carrie Strock of Elloree, Nell Siu of HI, Melaine (Richard) Ulmer of Cameron; brother Walter M. "Bo" Creech of Denmark; sister-in-law Juanita Creech; grandchildren Joshua Wayne Creech, Heather Creech (Chad) Fanning, Jennifer Bodiford and her husband Tom "Keys" Keyser, Harry (Ashley) Bodiford; great grandchildren Andy, Annsleigh, Luke and Jacob Fanning; Emma and Caroline Bodiford and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister Fairy Wiles; brothers Jenkins Creech, John "Henry" Creech and a granddaughter Tiffany Nicole Creech. Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry

Charlie F. Creech, Jr. BARNWELL, SC- Funeral services for Charlie Franklin Creech, Jr., 86, of Barnwell, SC will be held three o'clock p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church with the Reverends Kyle Harding, Bert Baynham and Matt Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from five to seven p.m., Saturday, August 3rd at Folk Funeral Home, Williston, SC. Mr. Creech passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Born in Barnwell County, SC, he was a son of the late Charlie Franklin Creech, Sr. and Lula Hair Creech and was married to the late Barbara Harley Creech. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He retired as a loom technician having worked at Millliken Corporation for 35 years. After his retirement, he worked at Walmart, Reid's, and Bi-Lo Grocery stores. He was U.S. Army veteran having served during peace time in Germany. Survivors include his son Carl Eddie Creech of Denmark, a daughter Kathy (Harry) Bodiford of Williston; a special friend Penny Still; sisters Carrie Strock of Elloree, Nell Siu of HI, Melaine (Richard) Ulmer of Cameron; brother Walter M. "Bo" Creech of Denmark; sister-in-law Juanita Creech; grandchildren Joshua Wayne Creech, Heather Creech (Chad) Fanning, Jennifer Bodiford and her husband Tom "Keys" Keyser, Harry (Ashley) Bodiford; great grandchildren Andy, Annsleigh, Luke and Jacob Fanning; Emma and Caroline Bodiford and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister Fairy Wiles; brothers Jenkins Creech, John "Henry" Creech and a granddaughter Tiffany Nicole Creech. Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close