Charlie TrappFebruary 19, 1945 - October 20, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - Mr. Charlie "Joe" Trapp departed this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at home with this wife. He was born February 19, 1945 to the late Louis and Ethel Trapp in Columbia, SC. He was the second oldest child of the seven.Charlie Joe, a man full of honor, kept to himself most of the time. Although he didn't care for crowds much, he welcomed everyone into his home. Charlie Joe believed in working and providing for his family. He worked for General Motors for over 30 years before his retirement.Charlie was preceded in death by his brothers, Louis Jr and Billy.Mr. Charlie Joe leaves to cherish his precious memories, his devoted wife, Janette Marie Trapp; three sons, Brian Blow, Sheldon (Raven) Blow, Lorenzo (Michelle) Trapp; four daughters, Wanda Sanders, Charlene Trapp, Angela (Terrance) Terry and Margaret Trapp; one sister, Donna Trapp; three brothers, Sammie Trapp, Tony Mitchell Trapp and Danny Leroy (Randi) Trapp; sixteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends whom will miss him dearly.