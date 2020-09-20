1/1
Charlotte Cordes Marshall
Charlotte Cordes Marshall COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Charlotte Cordes Marshall, 82, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Elmwood Cemetery. Ms. Marshall died Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Chattanooga, TN, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence E. Marshall and Mary Lafaye Marshall. She was graduate of the University of South Carolina where she also received her Master's degree. Charlotte was a librarian for 28 years at USC before she retired. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Surviving are her cousins, all of Columbia, SC, and sister-in-law, Cynthia A. Marshall of Miami, FL. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Lawrence "Larry" Marshall. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

Published in The State on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
