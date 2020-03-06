Charlotte Danette Stevens Sapp COLUMBIA - Charlotte Danette "Net Baby" Stevens Sapp came to the end of her journey here on earth on February 29, 2020, at home. She was the beloved daughter of Mr. Leroy Stevens and Ms. Rosa Lee Stevens. She was born on November 29, 1968. Charlotte was educated in the Richland and Lexington County school districts. She was employed for many years at Fort Jackson as a food service supervisor for Johnson Food Service. Leaving to cherish her memory are her parents, her husband, Darryl Sapp; her son, Damian (Janiah) Stevens; two daughters, Stephanie Stevens, and Lisa (Steven) Mobley; (her) sisters, Regina (Willie) Niles, Stephanie Pressley and Sharon Robinson; brother, Timothy Myrick; her grandchildren; her beloved aunt, Lorene Anderson; special friends; a special "daughter" Shardae Randall and special "granddaughter"; her work "family" at Fort Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Charlotte Sapp will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:00 AM at Williams AME Church, 1323 N Lake Dr., Lexington, SC, with burial in the church cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2020