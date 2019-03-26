Charlotte Touchberry Derringer MAGGIE VALLEY, NC - Charlotte Touchberry Derringer, age 70, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 in hospice care in Maggie Valley, NC where she lived the last 6 years. Born to the late Christine Oswald Touchberry and Charles Henry Touchberry in Lexington. She attended Lexington High School. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Haywood Derringer; sisters Maria Hyler and Sandra Keene, of Lexington; and niece Avril Gregory of Atlanta. Employed by Allied Chemical of 27 years and Colleton County Post Office for five years. Charlotte had an adventuresome nature, loved animals of all varieties and always brought a keen wit to the table. We'll miss her so.
Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2019