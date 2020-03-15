Charlotte Finklea Munn PAMPLICO, SC - Charlotte Lucille Finklea Munn, Pamplico, SC, died Friday, March 13, 2020, in a Florence hospital. She was 88 years old and had been in declining health. Mrs. Munn was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Munn was born at home in Hymansville, SC, on January 2, 1932, the fourth child of Samuel Leonodius Finklea and Olive Fleming Finklea. She graduated in 1954 from Columbia College. Mrs. Munn began her teaching career in the public schools of Orangeburg, SC, and retired from the public schools of Pamplico, SC. Mrs. Munn was a lifelong member of Pamplico United Methodist Church. She was baptized as an infant and she later confirmed this baptism in this same church. She served on the church's Administrative Board, on the Altar Guild, as a Sunday school teacher, and as officer and an active member of Circle Number 2. Mrs. Munn was a founding member, vice-president, and flag custodian of the Dr. Thomas Finkley Chapter of the Colonial Dames. Mrs. Munn was a member of the Friends of the Pamplico Public Library. In this capacity, she was instrumental in the construction of the Dozier M. Munn Public Library building. Mrs. Munn's other civic club activities include membership in the Pamplico Garden Club and the Pamplico Literary Club. Mrs. Munn is predeceased by her husband, Albert Alonzo Munn, III, whom she married on October 1, 1955 in Pamplico, SC. She is survived by her two children Albert Alonzo Munn, IV, of Florence, SC, and Samuel Mark Munn of Charleston, SC, and their respective wives, Karen Thomason Munn and Cynthia Terrell Munn; and three grandchildren, Albert Alonzo "Lance" Munn, V, and his wife Megan, Charlotte Leigh "Carly" Munn, and Wesley Alexander Munn, all of Charleston, SC. Mrs. Munn was also predeceased by her brother, Lt. Col. Samuel Leonodius Finklea, two sisters, Catherine Finklea Way and Esther Finklea DuBose, as well as one grandson, Samuel Barrett Munn. Her life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at Pamplico United Methodist Church with a private burial in Woodside Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pamplico United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 277, Pamplico, SC 29583, or to the .

