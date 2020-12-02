1/1
Charlton Hall Jr.
1936 - 2020
Charlton Hall, Jr
January 12, 1936 - November 30, 2020
Lake Junaluska, North Carolina - Charlton Franklin Hall, Jr. age 84, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
Charlton was born in Columbia, South Carolina and was the son of the late Charlton Franklin Hall, Sr. and Nadine Beacham Hall. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Hall Bonham. Charlton proudly served his country in the United States Army. He attended Clemson University for one year and transferred to the University of South Carolina receiving a BS in Business and Engineering. Charlton was the Founder & Director Emeritus of Charlton Hall Galleries, Inc. which was an Antique House known Internationally, formerly located in Columbia, South Carolina. He endowed the Charlton Hall and Nadine Beacham Hall Lectureship in New Testament Theology at USC. Charlton was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waynesville. He was an avid worldwide traveler, always keeping an eye out for antiques. Charlton enjoyed designing home remodels, gardening, traveling, entertaining and the arts. He was always a Southern Gentleman with a giving heart that knew no boundaries.
Charlton is survived by his spouse, Stephen D. Berwager; niece, Betsy Bonham Boggs, and her husband, Jeff, of Asheville; and a nephew, Chuck Bonham, and his wife, Eve, of Berkley, California.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Waynesville, North Carolina and Columbia, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made First United Methodist Church of Waynesville, PO Box 838, Waynesville, NC 28786 or The USC Gamecock Club, Baseball Fund, (Baseball Fund in check memo) 1304 Heyward Street, Columbia, SC 29208.
The care of Mr. Hall has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com


Published in The State on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Praying for y’all.

Rachel Lucas
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Rachel Lucas
Friend
