Charlyn Deremo
Charlyn Sue DeYoung Deremo LEXINGTON Charlyn Sue DeYoung Deremo, 81, of Lexington, passed on September 16, 2020. Mrs. Deremo was born in Gerber Memorial Hospital in Fremont, MI. Within a year her family moved to Spring Lake, MI, where her father established his medical practice. She graduated from University of Michigan in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science and certificate in Physical Therapy. In 1962, she married her love, Edwin Deremo, who was assigned to a destroyer stationed at Pearl Harbor, where they lived for two years before returning to Spring Lake, MI. They lived there until 1982, when they moved to Lexington, SC, with Cooper Industries. She enjoyed traveling, boating, reading, church activities, and orchids. Mrs. Deremo is survived by her husband Edwin Deremo; daughter, Joan Deremo; son, Mark Deremo; daughter in law, Kris Deremo; and granddaughters, Haley and McKenzie Deremo. She was predeceased by her father, Dr. Fred DeYoung and mother, Ella Walters, and only sibling, brother, Fred DeYoung. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home-Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
