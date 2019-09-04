Chase Ada Tucker LEXINGTON Ms. Chase Ada Tucker went home to Jesus on September 1, 2019. Born on November 5, 1926 she passed peacefully at Lexington Extended Care. She went through multiple facilities on her end of life path. All the professionals assisting with her care marveled at her always smiling face. Chase Ada loved Jesus, and her life with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As the matriarch of the family she spent a lot of time in looking after our welfare even into her 90's. Chase Ada survived three husbands and gave birth to four children, Lance Tucker (Terry), Bruce Tucker, Bennett Tucker (deceased), and Charlene Smith (Ronald) her grandchildren are Derek Tucker, Kelly Lee (Eric), Dustin Tucker (Sara), Angie Raines (Terry), and Shirley McClelland, (Robert) and many great grandchildren. Her unadopted daughter is Joette McCoy and Sandra Crow is a special friend. Incredibly Chase Ada retired from DHEC at 88 years old. Amassing many friends over the years the staff hated to see her leave and gave her a beautiful retirement party. Chase Ada left an imprint on all who met her and all who loved her. She will be missed. Chase Ada loved animals especially dogs and cats. She supported several charities financially and so the family asks any memorials to go to the ASPCA or a shelter of choice. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 4, 2019