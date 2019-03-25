Chauncey Weston COLUMBIA - Funeral Services for Reverend Chauncey Weston will be held 1:00pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Temple of Faith Bible Way Church, interment to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m., the family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. JP Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel. Surviving are his wife, Geronell Weston; sons, Chauncey (Kayla) Weston, and Nicholas Weston; daughter, Shaunell Weston; grandsons, Mason and Jaxon Weston; sisters, Amy (Ernest) McMillan, Naomi Taylor, Edith Weston and Judith Weston; brother, Pedro (Phyllis) Weston; mother-in-law, Rosa Lee Chavis; a host of loving relatives and friends.
