
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williamsburg Funeral Home
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Williamsburg Funeral Home
Chelsie Anne G. Thompson KINGSTREE - Chelsie Anne Gamble Thompson, 68, widow of Covington Ellison Thompson, Jr., died peacefully at home Monday, April 22, 2019. Mrs. Thompson was born November 22, 1950, in Kingstree, SC, a daughter of the late Thomas Duncan Gamble and Chelsie Russell Gamble. Mrs. Chelsie Anne received a Bachelor's Degree in psychology from Coker College and retired as a social worker for Williamsburg County. She was a devoted Bridge Club member; an avid reader, "loved some scoop", and enjoyed children, the elderly and caring for the less fortunate. Surviving Mrs. Thompson, are: her son, John Thomas (Anne) Thompson, of Kingstree; grandchildren, John Thomas Thompson, Jr. and Salley Harper Thompson, of Kingstree; step-children, Henry Thompson and Beth (Tony) Martin, both of Lexington; sister-in-law, Sarah Berry Gamble; Niece, Coker Gamble (Alex) Powell; great niece, Sadie Powell; nephew, Thomas Franklin Gamble, all of Spartanburg, SC; and a cousin she loved like a brother, Fred Hodge (Judi) Gamble, of Kingstree. Close to her, were her other "Kingstree Boys" she called sons, including, but not limited to: Christopher Robert Hanna, Clayton Wyatt Morris, David Ward Lesesne, Julian David Holliday, Shawn "Spanky" Patrick, Christopher Dale Kennedy, Shane Russell Stillinger, Justin Morris Kellahan, and Michael Erban Wrenn. In addition to her parents and her husband, Ellison, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Homer Franklin Gamble. Her family would like to give special thanks to her friends and caretakers, Johnnie Sheppard and Wendy Altman. A memorial service celebrating Chelsie Anne's life will be at 11 AM Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Williamsburg Funeral Home. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Dee Evans Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Williamsburg Academy Development Foundation, 1000 Sandy Bay Road, Kingstree, SC 29556. Online condolences may be sent to the family on the obituaries page at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 23, 2019
