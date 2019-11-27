Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cherry Davis Stribling Sr.. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Cherry Davis Stribling, Sr. COLUMBIA - Cherry Davis Stribling, Sr., 89, of Shady Lane, passed away on Sunday, November 24th, 2019. Born May 04, 1930, in Greenville, SC, he was the son of Charles Verner Stribling, Sr. and Sara Davis Stribling of Seneca, SC. Mr. Stribling was a graduate of Davidson College and did post-graduate studies at the University of South Carolina. He honorably served his country as a commissioned officer in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Stribling was a mutual fund manager and portfolio manager with Wachovia Corporation. He held the title of Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Stribling was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Forest Lake Club, Pine Tree Hunt Club, Camellia Ball, and the Kappa Alpha Order. One of his hobbies was running and he completed 18 marathons, a 50K, an ultra-marathon, and the Grandfather Mountain Marathon. Survivors include his wife, Katherine Ryan Stribling; his three children, Ryan Stribling of Columbia, Dave Stribling of Columbia, and Katherine Howell (Shawn) of Mt. Pleasant. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Grayson Stribling of Columbia and Reese and Murphy Howell of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Verner Stribling, Jr. of Columbia. A memorial service for Mr. Stribling will be held 3 o'clock Monday, December 2nd at First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia with the Rev. David H. Lauten officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Jackson Hall. Burial with military honors will be private. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be sent to the , 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite #210, Columbia, SC 29210 or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at the Community Living Center and Warriors Walk at Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center for the wonderful care given to Mr. Stribling over the past 6 months. We are so appreciative of their support. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Cherry Davis Stribling, Sr. COLUMBIA - Cherry Davis Stribling, Sr., 89, of Shady Lane, passed away on Sunday, November 24th, 2019. Born May 04, 1930, in Greenville, SC, he was the son of Charles Verner Stribling, Sr. and Sara Davis Stribling of Seneca, SC. Mr. Stribling was a graduate of Davidson College and did post-graduate studies at the University of South Carolina. He honorably served his country as a commissioned officer in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Stribling was a mutual fund manager and portfolio manager with Wachovia Corporation. He held the title of Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Stribling was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Forest Lake Club, Pine Tree Hunt Club, Camellia Ball, and the Kappa Alpha Order. One of his hobbies was running and he completed 18 marathons, a 50K, an ultra-marathon, and the Grandfather Mountain Marathon. Survivors include his wife, Katherine Ryan Stribling; his three children, Ryan Stribling of Columbia, Dave Stribling of Columbia, and Katherine Howell (Shawn) of Mt. Pleasant. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Grayson Stribling of Columbia and Reese and Murphy Howell of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Verner Stribling, Jr. of Columbia. A memorial service for Mr. Stribling will be held 3 o'clock Monday, December 2nd at First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia with the Rev. David H. Lauten officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Jackson Hall. Burial with military honors will be private. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be sent to the , 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite #210, Columbia, SC 29210 or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at the Community Living Center and Warriors Walk at Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center for the wonderful care given to Mr. Stribling over the past 6 months. We are so appreciative of their support. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.