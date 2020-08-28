Cheryl Adams Yates COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Cheryl Adams Yates, 65, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Seating will be limited so feel free to join virtually at https://eastminsterpres.org/live-services
Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Cheryl Yates passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Born in Fayetteville, AR, she was a daughter of the late Marvin Ray Adams and Edythe Cash Adams. She was a graduate of Fayetteville High School and received a Bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Arkansas. A servant of the Lord, Cheryl was heavily involved in Eastminster Presbyterian Church including singing in the choir, serving as a Deacon & Elder, and regularly volunteering in countless other ways. She enjoyed spending time and coordinating events to be among her family and friends. This included reunions with her siblings, get togethers with the playgroup moms and regular activities within her various social groups. She was also an avid gardener, Razorback fan, lover of the arts, proud mother, and loving caregiver. Surviving are her daughter, Holly Stewart; son, Clark Yates; granddaughter, Liza Yates; former husband and father of her children, C. Douglas Yates, MD.; brother, Alan Adams (Virginia); sisters, Anne Eddy (Ron) and Camille Talburt (Dwight); and numerous nieces, nephews, a cat and two granddogs. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Janet Fisher. Memorials may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29204. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com