Cheryl A. Greenwood COLUMBIA - On Thursday, April 4, 2019, Cheryl A. Greenwood, loving wife and mother passed away with family at her side. Cheryl was born in Tampa, Florida on April 25, 1951 to Raymond and Mary Bates. She grew up in Columbia, SC and graduated from Dentsville High School. In 1973, Cheryl graduated with a nursing degree from the University of South Carolina. On August 25th, 1973, She married Jim Greenwood at Ft. Jackson in Columbia, SC. Cheryl loved spending time with her family and friends on Edisto and Myrtle beaches. Cheryl earned a Masters Degree in Nursing and Business Managment Health Care Administration from the University of Phoenix in 2007. She was a Certified Nephrology Nurse and taught Dialysis Continuing Education. She was held in high esteem as a professional nurse at the Del Rio Hospital, Del Rio TX; Mary Immaculate Hospital, Newport News, VA; Kenneston Hospital, Marrietta, GA; and finally at Rapid City Regional Hospital, Rapid City, SD. Cheryl was instrumental in the growth of dialysis care in western South Dakota. Cheryl's unit of four stations when she joined RCRH had grown to over 38 stationsproviding inpatient and outpatient care in Rapid City, including outreach clinics in dialysis centers in Spearfish, Pine Ridge, Porcupine, Rosebud, Eagle Butte, Fort Meade and Hot Springs. Cheryl retired from Rapid City Regional Hospital in December of 2017. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Raymond, and her mother, Mary. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jim Greenwood, her sons Trey (his wife Talia) and Tony, her sisters, Joyce, Carol, Dale, her brother, David, several nephews and nieces, and three grandchildren, Dru, Liam and Logan. Visitation and a funeral service will be held at Kornegay and Mosley Funeral Home at 1pm and 2pm respectively on Thursday, April 11th. Burial will be held at 3pm at Ft. Jackson on Thursday, April 12th. Memorial donation in lieu of flowers may be sent to Rapid City Regional Hospital Dialysis Unit, 640 Florman St., Suite 401, attn: Mike Thompson, Rapid City, SD 57701. Please sign the online guest book at

