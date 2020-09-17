Cheryl Hall Thigpen Roether COLUMBIA - Cheryl Hall Thigpen Roether, 60, of Columbia, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 for immediate family at Crossings Community Church. The service will also be live streamed through Facebook - https://tinyurl.com/CherylRoetherMemorial
Elizabeth Cheryl Hall was born October 27, 1959 in Columbus, Georgia to Robert Micklebury Hall, III and Joan French Hall. Cheryl attended schools in Columbus, graduating from Hardaway High School in 1977. She went on to Converse College where she earned her Bachelor degree in Accounting and became a Licensed Certified Public Accountant. Following graduation, Cheryl moved to Columbia, South Carolina where she became the senior auditor at Clarkson, Harden, & Gantt, CPA. In 1983, Cheryl moved on to work as an Assistant Controller for Colite Industries, Inc. In 1986, Cheryl became a partner of McDowell-Pearman, LLC where she continued her work until 2020. Throughout her life, Cheryl was a devoted Christian, attending church at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, Shandon Baptist Church, and Crossings Community Church in Columbia, SC. She was involved in the choir, The Singing Christmas Tree, and various Bible studies, as well as serving as a Sunday School Teacher and volunteer coordinator. She was a positive, loyal, encouraging, and nurturing friend and mother. Cheryl lived a life exuding love for those she was close to but also those she had just met. She loved attending sporting events and performances to cheer on her daughters and loved to spend time with her closest friends eating out, attending musicals, and visiting local markets. Cheryl loved spending time outdoors, especially on her back porch, and gardening in her free time. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Robert Micklebury Hall, III. Other than her mother, Joan French Hall, she is survived by her husband, Darrel Lee Roether; children, Leslie Hope Thigpen and Erin Elizabeth Thigpen; brother, Robert Mickelburry Hall, IV; sister, Leslie Hall Slaughter (William); stepchildren, Lindsay Roether Hodges (Blake), Dustin Lee Roether (Josh), and Brittany Roether Taylor (Josh); grandchildren, Sarah Grace Hodges, Cohen Hunter Taylor and Luke McNeill Hodges; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Crossings Community Church Worship Team, SCOA Cares Foundation, Bethany Christian Services, or a charity of your choice
. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.