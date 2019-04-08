Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cherylann Kealohaokalani Samide. View Sign

Cherylann Kealohaokalani Samide COLUMBIA - 59, passed away April 4, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to the late John Keoni Young, Jr. and Agnes Akau Young. Those left to cherish her life and loving memories are her children, John Kolekona Samide and Desiree Leihualani Samide; her grandchildren, Israel Alname', Keoni Wai'ole and Lincoln Emari; her sisters, Doreen Kahihikua Putnal (Charles), Nina Young-Williams (David), Linda Young-Baggott (Todd) and Christina Haunani Orellana (Miguel); her special godsons, Joshua Everett Putnal (Stephanie) and Robert Easton Kawika Young-Williams (Tiffany); loving nieces and nephews, Stephen Puwahi Nichols (Tara), Richard Keoni Nichols (Amber), Jamie Danial Putnal (Colby), James Kawehi Young-Williams (Emily), Malia Julianna Kawehilani Young-Williams (Forest); and many other relatives and friends who will miss her so dearly. Cheryl was predeceased by her father, John K. Young, Jr.; her mother, Agnes Akau Young; her brother, John Puwahi Young; her sisters, Muriel Kalahaehae Young and Diana Haunani Nichols; and her nephew, Jonathan Young-Williams. The family will receive friends for a visitation at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209 on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Cherylann Kealohaokalani Samide COLUMBIA - 59, passed away April 4, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to the late John Keoni Young, Jr. and Agnes Akau Young. Those left to cherish her life and loving memories are her children, John Kolekona Samide and Desiree Leihualani Samide; her grandchildren, Israel Alname', Keoni Wai'ole and Lincoln Emari; her sisters, Doreen Kahihikua Putnal (Charles), Nina Young-Williams (David), Linda Young-Baggott (Todd) and Christina Haunani Orellana (Miguel); her special godsons, Joshua Everett Putnal (Stephanie) and Robert Easton Kawika Young-Williams (Tiffany); loving nieces and nephews, Stephen Puwahi Nichols (Tara), Richard Keoni Nichols (Amber), Jamie Danial Putnal (Colby), James Kawehi Young-Williams (Emily), Malia Julianna Kawehilani Young-Williams (Forest); and many other relatives and friends who will miss her so dearly. Cheryl was predeceased by her father, John K. Young, Jr.; her mother, Agnes Akau Young; her brother, John Puwahi Young; her sisters, Muriel Kalahaehae Young and Diana Haunani Nichols; and her nephew, Jonathan Young-Williams. The family will receive friends for a visitation at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209 on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park

845 Leesburg Rd

Columbia , SC 29209

(803) 776-1092 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close