Chester "Wayne" Burns LUGOFF Memorial service for Chester "Wayne" Burns, 75, will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1hr prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or your local Police Department. Mr. Burns passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born in Adamsville, AL, he was the son of Betty Bailey Burns and the late Chester Marvin Burns. Wayne was a hard worker and a loving family man. He was a proud Vietnam veteran and retired from the U.S. Army after 24 years of service. Surviving is his wife, Gayla Burns; children, Tammy Burns and Daryl Burns; grandson, Ayden Burns; sisters, Naomi Russell and Lavonne Blackwell. He was predeceased by his sister, Ann Adams. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Dec. 8, 2019