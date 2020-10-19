1/1
Chester Leese
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chester J. Leese "Jerry"
February 20, 1945 - October 8, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - Chester Jerome Leese passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The day before, on Wednesday, Jerry declared that he wanted to 'do a deal', from his bed in the sun room of his home. It was agreed that he would do a deal, but Jerry was asked what he had to sell, to do a deal about? Jerry exclaimed that it did not matter what you had to sell, what mattered was how you sold it.
A big beam of sunshine just appeared in the window. I like to think that it is Jerry, telling us that he is good.
Jerry was born in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on February 20, 1945, to the late Miriam Specht Leese and the late Chester Jerome Leese, Sr. The Leeses subsequently moved to Farmville, Virginia, settled and opened Leese's Bakery. Jerry attended the University of South Carolina, where he earned the moniker, 'Foodman'. He was in Kappa Alpha fraternity. Jerry worked in the real estate field most of his life, developing shopping centers. He later joined an import business that sold his goods manufactured in mainland China to the big box stores.
Jerry was predeceased by his son, Dorsey Alston Leese. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Janet, and a sister, Valerie Taylor and her husband, Harvey, of Camden, North Carolina. Jerry was blessed with hosts of friends in his life, many if not all, from his childhood. Jerry will be missed.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved