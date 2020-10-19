Chester J. Leese "Jerry"
February 20, 1945 - October 8, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - Chester Jerome Leese passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The day before, on Wednesday, Jerry declared that he wanted to 'do a deal', from his bed in the sun room of his home. It was agreed that he would do a deal, but Jerry was asked what he had to sell, to do a deal about? Jerry exclaimed that it did not matter what you had to sell, what mattered was how you sold it.
A big beam of sunshine just appeared in the window. I like to think that it is Jerry, telling us that he is good.
Jerry was born in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on February 20, 1945, to the late Miriam Specht Leese and the late Chester Jerome Leese, Sr. The Leeses subsequently moved to Farmville, Virginia, settled and opened Leese's Bakery. Jerry attended the University of South Carolina, where he earned the moniker, 'Foodman'. He was in Kappa Alpha fraternity. Jerry worked in the real estate field most of his life, developing shopping centers. He later joined an import business that sold his goods manufactured in mainland China to the big box stores.
Jerry was predeceased by his son, Dorsey Alston Leese. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Janet, and a sister, Valerie Taylor and her husband, Harvey, of Camden, North Carolina. Jerry was blessed with hosts of friends in his life, many if not all, from his childhood. Jerry will be missed.
