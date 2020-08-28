Chevis Ballentine

Chevis F. Ballentine CHAPIN - Chevis F. Ballentine, age 83, of Chapin, South Carolina passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Mr. Ballentine was born March 2, 1937 in Greenville, SC to the late Wells F. Ballentine and Blanche E. Ballentine. He graduated from Columbia High and attended the Citadel and the University of South Carolina. Mr. Ballentine joined the Air National Guard at McEntire Joint Air Force Base and was a member of Free Mason Lodge #371. He retired from W.F. Ballentine Construction Co. and Southern Installations. Mr. Ballentine is survived by sons, Chet Ballentine (LeAnne) of Lexington, SC and Todd Ballentine (Joanie) of Chapin, SC; daughter, Tanya Chapman (Keith) of Chapin, SC; grandchildren, AshleyAnne McMullan (Jared), Zachary Ballentine, Morgan C. Guy (Harrell), Grayson Ballentine, Allyson Ballentine, Olivia Chapman, Emma Ballentine, Ethan Ballentine, Jack Howard Ballentine and a great grandchild on the way in January; sisters, Pat Cowell and Marjorie Price (Lawrence) and sister-in-law, Beth Ballentine. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ballentine was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Emily C. Ballentine and brother, Donald Ballentine. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary St., Chapin, SC 29036. The family understands the importance of health and safety during these difficult times and requests that those in attendance follow social distancing guidelines and mandatory mask policies. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net