Chong Champey
1939 - 2020
November 26, 1939 - November 1, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - COLUMBIA A graveside service for Chong Kyong Champey, 80, will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Rev. Yeun W. Kim and Rev. Chang S. Kim will officiate. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
Mrs. Champey died Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in Korea, she was a daughter of the late Yohan Ha and Gumyeon Im. She was an avid dedicated Christian and ordained Deaconess.
Surviving are her sister, Ja Kyung Lee and her husband, Peter Lee, of Harrisburg, N.C. and their daughter, Joanna Y. Kim and her husband, Kimin Kim of Chapel Hill, N.C.; a niece, Soo Jin Kang and her husband, Jin Ho Kang of Rock Hill; two brothers and three additional sisters, all of Korea. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe Champey.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
