Chrissy Maffett WEST COLUMBIA - Chrissy Marie Maffett, 48, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood. Born in Richland County, she was a daughter of James and Uschi Doll Maffett. She loved learning and never met a stranger. She loved people. She always saw the good in people and kept things positive. She was the kindest person with a beautiful soul. She will be deeply missed by many. Surviving are her parents, James Marvin and Uschi Doll Maffett, two sisters, Kathy Elkins (Gilbert) and Sandra Shannon both of Lexington, a brother, Mike Doll (Teresa) of Inman, a nephew, Christopher Lawrie of Ninety Six and two nieces, Stephanie Purser of Lexington and Brianne Doll of Inman. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com