Chrissy Maffett WEST COLUMBIA - Chrissy Marie Maffett, 48, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood. Born in Richland County, she was a daughter of James and Uschi Doll Maffett. She loved learning and never met a stranger. She loved people. She always saw the good in people and kept things positive. She was the kindest person with a beautiful soul. She will be deeply missed by many. Surviving are her parents, James Marvin and Uschi Doll Maffett, two sisters, Kathy Elkins (Gilbert) and Sandra Shannon both of Lexington, a brother, Mike Doll (Teresa) of Inman, a nephew, Christopher Lawrie of Ninety Six and two nieces, Stephanie Purser of Lexington and Brianne Doll of Inman. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2019