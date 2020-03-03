Christa M. Blackwell LUGOFF Funeral service for Christa Margarethe Blackwell, 82, will be held on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Camden. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Thiel Meyer Pet Adoption Center. Mrs. Blackwell, wife of the late Charles Robert Blackwell, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born in Dessau, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Richard Kohler and Margarethe Bunje Haban. She loved her cats and enjoyed growing flowers and going to theatrical plays. Surviving are her children, Bobby Blackwell (Renee), Cherry McKeithan (Ricky) and Candace Williams (Jeremy); sisters, Gabrielle Elkhatib, Feli Raupli and Brigitte Reiter; 6 grandchildren, Hanna Alexander (Mitch), Emily Kate McNeely, Kristopher Blackwell, Megan Blackwell, Dakota Blackwell and Raylen Williams; and 3 great-grandchildren, Mason Alexander, Porter Alexander and Emerson Alexander. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 3, 2020