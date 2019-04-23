Christa Maria Reyes HOPKINS - Christa Maria Reyes, age 63, passed away unexpectedly April 20, 2019. Born in Ulm, Germany, she was preceded in death by her father, Jesus Salazar Reyes. She is survived by her husband, Rodney Voelker, mother, Maria Reyes, sister, Edelgard Kincaid (Phil), and niece, Katharine Kincaid. She served her country in Afghanistan in the US Army Medical Corps attaining the rank of Captain. A graduate of Lander College, she worked for the US Public Health Service in Alaska and many years as a registered nurse most recently for the Veterans Administration. She was a loving, kind, and generous person always caring for those around her, and she will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212 Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Apr. 23, 2019