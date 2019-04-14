Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina Ashley. View Sign

Christina Wesson Ashley COLUMBIA - Christina Wesson Ashley passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona after a year long valiant battle with Glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer. Christy was born on June 6, 1970 in Newport News, Va. and spent her childhood and school years in Irmo, SC. She graduated from Irmo High school in 1988, and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Arizona State University and her Masters degree from Grand Canyon University. Christy is survived by her husband, Wayne Ashley, her parents, Robert Thomas Wesson (Cathy), and Wanda Monts Dial, younger sister, Marty Wesson Meloy (Jeff), brother, Austin Willie Dial (Keely), and three nephews, William Meloy, Knoll Dial and Rivers Dial, and many aunts, uncles and cousins that she loved very deeply. Christy's grandparents were the late William Joseph Monts, Sr. and Mavis P Monts of Irmo, and the late Murray P Wesson and Martha W Wesson of Newport News Va. Christy was employed by Phoenix Children's Hospital in Phoenix. Christy loved being in nature, animals, running marathons (including the London marathon), traveling, chocolate and being with friends and family. Her passion was rescuing animals, including ones with special needs. If anyone wishes, memorials can be made to Arizona Cattle Dog Rescue, or an animal rescue of your choice. A Celebration of Christy's life is scheduled for April 27, 2019, at Christy's home in Avondale, Az. A big thank you to Christy's many friends, co-workers and family for all of the support that was given to her. Memories may be shared at

