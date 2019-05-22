Christine Ann von Schultzendorff HOPKINS - Christine Ann von Schultzendorff passed on May 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Christine was a world traveler. She was born in England and lived in Africa many years, but made her final home in South Carolina. Christine worked for ETV Public Radio for a number of years, the Workshop Theater, and lastly as a loyal docent at Riverbanks Zoo. Christine loved animals and shared her passion with all who visited Riverbanks Zoo. She now rests joined with her true love and best friend Rudiger von Schultzendorff. She is survived by her sisters, Helen and Linda; brother, Paul; daughter, Angela (Billy) Roberts; grandchildren, Jessica (William) Locklear, Michael (Kristen) Fano-Schultze and David Monts; and great-grandchildren, William and Ari. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. Christine will be laid to rest in Serenity Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Riverbank Zoo, 500 Wildlife Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29210. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on May 22, 2019