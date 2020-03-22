Christine "GiGi" Marsden Benjamin COLUMBIA Christine "GiGi" Marsden Benjamin, 88, of Columbia, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born on September 8, 1931 in Youngstown, OH, she was the daughter of the late Christopher and Louise Stuart Marsden. Survivors include her daughter, Marybeth Gawrys (Don); and her son, Rick Benjamin. In light of the recent Novel COVID-19 Virus, the service for Mrs. Benjamin will be held at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2020