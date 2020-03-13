|
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
Graveside service
View Map
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:30 PM
Christine Dominy Kunkel COLUMBIA - Christine Dominy Kunkel, 92, of Columbia, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born in Baxley, GA, on September 10, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Argene and Lolly Carter Dominy. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in various capacities with 60 Minute Dry Cleaners, WJS Security, Rosen Appraisal, and Sellars & Cole. Mrs. Kunkel was a dedicated member of First Church of God, Covenant Road in Columbia. Survivors include her son, Charles Argene "Gene" Kunkel; sister, Alene Dominy Hudson; special extended family members, sisters and brother-in-law, Mickey Dominy, Gayle Dominy, and Bill Kicklighter; cousin, Dorothy Dominy; niece and nephew, Charlotte and Eddie Palermo; as well as several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Kunkel, Jr.; son, Jarile Hatcher, Jr.; brothers, Welzie Dominy, Willard Dominy, and Bobby Dominy; and her sister, Laverne Klicklighter. The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff of Providence Hospital, Providence Home Healthcare, and SC House Calls for their compassionate care of Mrs. Kunkel. The graveside service for Mrs. Kunkel will be held 2:30 o'clock, Saturday, March 14th, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 7100 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, with Reverend Richard Rusnak officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Serving as pallbearers will be Don Hudson, Bruce Hudson, Derek Park, Brad Park, Larry Hudson, and Gregg Klicklighter. The family invites past and present employees of the City of Columbia Police Department, WJS Security, and Sellars and Cole to serve as honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be sent to First Church of God, 2665 Covenant Rd, Columbia, SC 29204. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2020
