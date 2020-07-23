Christine Gladden

Christine R. Gladden WINNSBORO - Christine Rabon Gladden, 94, of Winnsboro passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Lugoff, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Beulah Rabon. She is survived by her two sons, Ben Bass, Jr. (Carol), and Wayne Bass (Joan); daughter, Faye Truesdale (RB); step-daughter, Mary Terry; step-son, Bubba Gladden; eleven grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, William S. Gladden, Christine is predeceased by a son, Johnny Lee Bass; daughter-in-law, Connie Bass; and grandson, Chris Bass. Graveside services will be held at 11 o'clock AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Springvale Baptist Church, 1946 Springvale Road, Lugoff, SC 29078. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented, and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springvale Baptist Church, PO Box 880, Lugoff, SC 29078. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Gladden family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.popefuneralhomesc.com
.