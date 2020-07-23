1/1
Christine Gladden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine R. Gladden WINNSBORO - Christine Rabon Gladden, 94, of Winnsboro passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Lugoff, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Beulah Rabon. She is survived by her two sons, Ben Bass, Jr. (Carol), and Wayne Bass (Joan); daughter, Faye Truesdale (RB); step-daughter, Mary Terry; step-son, Bubba Gladden; eleven grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, William S. Gladden, Christine is predeceased by a son, Johnny Lee Bass; daughter-in-law, Connie Bass; and grandson, Chris Bass. Graveside services will be held at 11 o'clock AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Springvale Baptist Church, 1946 Springvale Road, Lugoff, SC 29078. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented, and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springvale Baptist Church, PO Box 880, Lugoff, SC 29078. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Gladden family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.popefuneralhomesc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Springvale Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home
521 S. Congress St.
Winnsboro, SC 29180
803-635-2411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved