1/1
Christine Harvey Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine "Cricket" Harvey Ellis NORTH AUGUSTA - Christine "Cricket" Harvey Ellis, age 99, of North Augusta, SC died peacefully at home August 14, 2020. A service to celebrate Cricket's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church, 639 Georgia Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841. The family will receive friends outside the church from 1:30 until service time. Per church policy please wear appropriate masks. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com to read her full obituary and sign the online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved