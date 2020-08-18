Christine "Cricket" Harvey Ellis NORTH AUGUSTA - Christine "Cricket" Harvey Ellis, age 99, of North Augusta, SC died peacefully at home August 14, 2020. A service to celebrate Cricket's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church, 639 Georgia Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841. The family will receive friends outside the church from 1:30 until service time. Per church policy please wear appropriate masks. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
to read her full obituary and sign the online guestbook.