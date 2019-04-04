Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Hursey. View Sign



Christine Weaver Hursey DARLINGTON - On April 1, 2019, after fully embracing her life of 90 years, Ila Christine Weaver Hursey, ran through the glorious gates of heaven and into the arms of God. Christine was born September 24, 1928, the daughter of Maggie Jane McElveen Weaver and Henry Grady Weaver, Sr. She was predeceased in life by her beloved husband of sixty-eight years, Boardman Edward Hursey and their infant son, Benjamin Edward Hursey. Christine was the much-loved mother of a daughter, Barbara Jane Hursey, and a son, Steven Edward Hursey (Elizabeth). She was the sister of Sullie Weaver Lane and Cecil LaVerne Weaver. She was predeceased by five other siblings: Franklin David Weaver, Sr.; Georgie Eileen Jordan; Pearl Juanita Weaver; Henry Grady Weaver, Jr.; and Marjorie Elaine Williams. She leaves behind a host of cherished nieces, nephews, and friends. Her children wish to thank a special friend and caregiver, Thomasina Jett, who daily helped us walk our parents to heaven over the past seven years. In the 1950s Christine served as a bookkeeper for J.C. Clanton, Sr. of Clanton Auto Sales, but was loaned to Harold Brasington to assist with the opening of Darlington's first Southern 500. She had the distinction of signing up the first car and driver. When her son, Steve, was born deaf in1955, she committed her efforts along with that of her husband, Ed, and the then Darlington County Superintendent of Education, G. C. Magnum, and Pate School principal, Harvey Drawdy, to start the first public school system for the deaf in South Carolina. She spent the majority of her career at Dixie cup as a secretary, carrying a life long love for her friends and co-workers there. She has been a member of the Darlington First Baptist Church since the 1940s and was active in the Ila Lane Sunday school Class. Across the years, she and Ed traveled to forty-nine states with lifelong friends, Doris Windburn, Belva Lynn Comba, and Clara Hinds; their adventures were hilarious and are still recounted among those who knew them. Christine savored life. Her joy was fueled by her love of Jesus Christ. It was evident in her love for family, friends, and even strangers. She celebrated all things of beauty, especially children and laughter and snow. She was an unwavering cheerleader for her husband and her children and now it is her children who rise up and call her "blessed". You are asked to join the family for visitation at Belk Funeral Home in Darlington, South Carolina, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, and funeral services at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, 11:00 a.m., Darlington First Baptist Church, burial to follow at Grove Hill Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed. Donations may be made to the Darlington First Baptist Church, P. O. Box , Darlington, SC 29532 or to the B. Jane Hursey Endowment for Teachers at Second Baptist School, 6400 Woodway, Houston, Texas 77057. A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Belk Funeral Home

229 West Broad Street

Darlington , SC 29532

Darlington , SC 29532
(843) 393-2824
Published in The State on Apr. 4, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close