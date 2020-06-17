Christine Jennings Watson WARD, SC - Christine Jennings Watson, 97, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Saluda Nursing Center. A native of Saluda, she was the daughter of the late Davis Jesse and Ora Mae Bodie Jennings, and widow of Thomas Bates Watson, Jr. Mrs. Watson was a retired mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service in Ward, SC. A member of Richland Springs Baptist Church, she was a member of the T.E.L. Sunday School class. An avid gardener, she was a founding member of the Berkeley Hills Garden Club, Charleston, SC, and a member of the Green Thumb Garden Club of Ridge Spring. Additionally, she was awarded a Lifetime Membership to the Garden Club of South Carolina. She also liked to do volunteer work at Saluda Nursing Center, where in 2009 she was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year. Surviving are two daughters, Rachel Watson of North Augusta and Amy Watson of Columbia, two grandchildren, Josh Denny (Katrina) of Illinois and Stacy Montoya of Florida, and two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Reese Denny. She is also survived by cherished niece and nephew, Ann Bowles (Bob) and Davis Parkman (Tara). Mrs. Watson was preceded in death by two sisters, Sara Rushton and Rae Parkman. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Travis Park Cemetery with Rev. Steve Jones and Rev. Yvonne Taylor officiating. The family will be at Mrs. Watson's home for visitation at all other times. The family asks that friends practice social distancing at their discretion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richland Springs Baptist Church, 1895 Duncan Road, Ward, SC 29166, Saluda Nursing Center, PO Box 398, Saluda, SC 29138, or the charity of one's choice. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 17, 2020.